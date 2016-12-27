Parking meters payment to start January 23rd

Smart City Solutions (SCS) has clarified that payment for the use of parking meters will begin on January 23rd.

A spokesman for the company told Stabroek News that the period from January 9th until payment begins on January 23rd will be used for information and training purposes.

SCS on December 21st launched its first meter on Regent Street outside City Hall.

SCS Global Head of Business Development Amir Oren explained then that within two weeks all the infrastructural works will be completed to ensure that there is a smooth launch of the meters next year. “We want to give people time to enjoy the holidays,” he said.

In relation to concerns about parking meters being vandalized, Oren explained that they are equipped to set off an alarm if they sustain any major impact and there will also be wardens on patrol. He said the meters have been placed in cities more dangerous and safer than Georgetown and are built to last. “We are here and prepared for security and vandalism,” Oren said.

Town Clerk Royston King added that there will be about 60 wardens along with 25 constabulary workers manning the roads to ensure that the rules are adhered to and no one tampers with the meters.

Over the past two months, the company had started demarcating the areas where the meters would be placed, and had installed supporting infrastructure. Signs were mounted on steel pipes indicating the times when they would be operational.

The company has delineated spaces to eventually install an estimated 400 parking meters in the central business district of Georgetown. The M&CC will collect 20% of the gross income annually after the meters become operational.

The project is divided into two phases. The first phase expected to see the installation of 157 meters to cover 3,237 spaces, while in the second phase, expected to be implemented in the first three months of 2017, an estimated additional 163 meters will be installed to cover another 4,000 spaces.

The meters would be operational from Monday to Saturday, from 7 am to 7 pm.

The rate for the parking meters is $50 for 15 minutes and minutes will be sold via prepaid cards. It was stated that there will be no refund if a person spends less than the time purchased. Additionally, Oren also explained that they will be exploring the options of bringing meters that can use cash. However, they will be placed in “safer” areas, he said.