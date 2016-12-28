Ambulance mishap near Croal St
An accident yesterday afternoon involving an ambulance and a pickup resulted in a mother and her two young children suffering injuries and being rushed to the GPHC for treatment.
Reports are that the ambulance was heading into Croal Street from Orange Walk when it struck the vehicle.
The woman, who did not care to divulge her name, related that she had been on her way to a restaurant when the ambulance “came out of nowhere” and slammed into her vehicle. She said it had not been transporting any patients at the time.
She hit her head during the ordeal, which was evidenced by a bump that had developed at the front of her head. The extent of the injuries the children sustained are not known.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Girl who just wanted to be home with mother for Christmas dies after orphanage accident
-
Canje father, son discovered dead one day apart
-
MovieTowne’s US$45m complex set for June unveiling
-
Submarine’ found in Region One could have carried six tonnes of cocaine – CANU head
-
Flood woes after heavy rain
-
Bleak Christmas for Annandale woman whose husband was charged with murdering son
-
Last bundle of cane lifted at Wales
-
Stable-dwelling septuagenarian to get flight home from T&T
Comments
About these comments