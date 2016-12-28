Ambulance mishap near Croal St

An accident yesterday afternoon involving an ambulance and a pickup resulted in a mother and her two young children suffering injuries and being rushed to the GPHC for treatment.

Reports are that the ambulance was heading into Croal Street from Orange Walk when it struck the vehicle.

The woman, who did not care to divulge her name, related that she had been on her way to a restaurant when the ambulance “came out of nowhere” and slammed into her vehicle. She said it had not been transporting any patients at the time.

She hit her head during the ordeal, which was evidenced by a bump that had developed at the front of her head. The extent of the injuries the children sustained are not known.