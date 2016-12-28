Bids invited for major sea defence works

The Ministry of Public Infrastructure has advertised 16 sea and river defence contracts.

According to an advertisement in Sunday’s state-owned Guyana Chronicle, these works comprise construction of rip rap sea defences at Better Hope/Andrews, Essequibo Coast; Cane Garden, Leguan Island; Zeelandia, Wakenaam; Ruimzigt, West Coast Demerara; Waller’s Delight/Harlem, West Coast Demerara; Buxton, East Coast Demerara and Cottage, Mahaicony.

River defence works have been advertised for Elizabeth Ann, Leguan; Domburg, Wakenaam Island; Maria Johanna; Wakenaam Island; Melville/San Souci, Wakenaam Island and Parika, East Bank Essequibo.

Bush Lot/Maida, Corentyne will see boulder face protection works while New Forest, Canje River and Sheet Anchor, Canje River will see the construction of Timber Revetment. Crabwood Creek, Corentyne will also see the construction of a river defence structure.

Interested, eligible bidders may obtain further information from the Chief Sea and River Defence Officer, Work Services Group at Kingston.

Bids must be delivered at or before January 10, 2017. The advertisement erroneously states the submission deadline as January, 10, 2016.