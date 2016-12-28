Bids invited for major sea defence works
The Ministry of Public Infrastructure has advertised 16 sea and river defence contracts.
According to an advertisement in Sunday’s state-owned Guyana Chronicle, these works comprise construction of rip rap sea defences at Better Hope/Andrews, Essequibo Coast; Cane Garden, Leguan Island; Zeelandia, Wakenaam; Ruimzigt, West Coast Demerara; Waller’s Delight/Harlem, West Coast Demerara; Buxton, East Coast Demerara and Cottage, Mahaicony.
River defence works have been advertised for Elizabeth Ann, Leguan; Domburg, Wakenaam Island; Maria Johanna; Wakenaam Island; Melville/San Souci, Wakenaam Island and Parika, East Bank Essequibo.
Bush Lot/Maida, Corentyne will see boulder face protection works while New Forest, Canje River and Sheet Anchor, Canje River will see the construction of Timber Revetment. Crabwood Creek, Corentyne will also see the construction of a river defence structure.
Interested, eligible bidders may obtain further information from the Chief Sea and River Defence Officer, Work Services Group at Kingston.
Bids must be delivered at or before January 10, 2017. The advertisement erroneously states the submission deadline as January, 10, 2016.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Girl who just wanted to be home with mother for Christmas dies after orphanage accident
-
Canje father, son discovered dead one day apart
-
MovieTowne’s US$45m complex set for June unveiling
-
Submarine’ found in Region One could have carried six tonnes of cocaine – CANU head
-
Flood woes after heavy rain
-
Bleak Christmas for Annandale woman whose husband was charged with murdering son
-
Last bundle of cane lifted at Wales
-
Stable-dwelling septuagenarian to get flight home from T&T
Comments
About these comments