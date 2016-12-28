Collision leaves three Canje drivers hospitalised

Three Canje drivers were admitted to the hospital after a three-vehicle smash-up on Monday night at Welfare Street, Canefield Settlement, East Canje, Berbice. While the occupants are all stable, the cars are said to be in a terrible condition.

According to an eyewitness, one of the cars was going into Canje while the other two were coming out, when the car going in hit the lead car heading out. The eyewitness explained that the car going in then spun several times, hitting the second car coming out of Canje in the process. One of the drivers, who asked that his name be withheld, told Stabroek News yesterday morning, “I went to buy food and when we coming back the car…to continue reading this article, please subscribe.  Already a subscriber ? Sign In.

More in Local News

Woman, 76, says police assaulted her in bid to take her to station

Floodwater recedes from Trafalgar

default placeholder

Ambulance mishap near Croal St

Agreements for miners concessions renewed

default placeholder

Multiple ID parades held over North East La Penitence murder

default placeholder

Concerns raised over treatment of Cubans at Piarco

default placeholder

Noel Blackman sentencing deferred to February

default placeholder

Parking meters payment to start January 23rd

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. Girl who just wanted to be home with mother for Christmas dies after orphanage accident

  2. Canje father, son discovered dead one day apart

  3. MovieTowne’s US$45m complex set for June unveiling

  4. Submarine’ found in Region One could have carried six tonnes of cocaine – CANU head

  5. Flood woes after heavy rain

  6. Bleak Christmas for Annandale woman whose husband was charged with murdering son

  7. Last bundle of cane lifted at Wales

  8. Stable-dwelling septuagenarian to get flight home from T&T


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

Harmon, daughter spread Christmas cheer on West Demerara

President at Dharm Shala Christmas luncheon

Tree and lights

Well decorated

GALLERY: Walkabout

GALLERY: City floods after rain, high tide

Police miscalculation

GALLERY: Checking out flood