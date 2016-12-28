Collision leaves three Canje drivers hospitalised
Three Canje drivers were admitted to the hospital after a three-vehicle smash-up on Monday night at Welfare Street, Canefield Settlement, East Canje, Berbice. While the occupants are all stable, the cars are said to be in a terrible condition.
According to an eyewitness, one of the cars was going into Canje while the other two were coming out, when the car going in hit the lead car heading out. The eyewitness explained that the car going in then spun several times, hitting the second car coming out of Canje in the process. One of the drivers, who asked that his name be withheld, told Stabroek News yesterday morning, "I went to buy food and when we coming back the car…
Comments
About these comments