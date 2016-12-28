A damp Christmas in Albouystown but flood receded quickly

Floodwaters have receded from the Albouystown community following Friday’s heavy downpour in the city, with the majority of streets being clear of any accumulation.

Residents agreed that the water had receded within two days’ time and while some streets like James Street were completely dry yesterday, others still had pockets of water that had filled depressions in the roadways.

While some residents complained of the rain dampening their Christmas, and preventing their usual tradition of liming on the streets during the holidays, others …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.