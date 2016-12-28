Floodwater recedes from Trafalgar

After enduring a wet Christmas, residents of Trafalgar and other villages in West Coast Berbice, can now breathe a sigh of relief as the floodwater has receded in most of the areas.

Persistent overnight rainfall coupled with a spring tide last week resulted in several areas on the Coast and in the City being inundated on Friday. However, for residents of several villages in West Berbice around Trafalgar, the water coming down from the rice farms and backlands added to their woes.

As a result, the area was flooded on December 23rd but the levels went down the following day. However, according to one of the residents, John Lynch, on the night of Christmas