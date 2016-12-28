GDF rejects Guyana Chronicle headline

The Guyana Defence Force today said that it has noted the front page headline in the December 28 edition of the state-owned Guyana Chronicle titled, `Yupukari cocaine plane – Army, police officers fingered.’

“While the Force will not comment on the article itself, it finds the headline erroneous. The Force therefore takes this opportunity to caution that newspapers exercise  due diligence and social responsibility when crafting headlines of this nature. These misleading headlines tend to give the impression of ranks being directly involved in illegal activities”, the GDF said.

It added that it remains available to engage news editors and reporters on any issue involving its ranks.

 

 

More in Local News

Red House lease is invalid, President can revoke it – AG’s Chambers

Ex-boyfriend severs girl’s hand, chops mother at No. 70 Village

default placeholder

Bids invited for major sea defence works

default placeholder

Guard dies after struck down at Haslington

A damp Christmas in Albouystown but flood receded quickly

Woman, 76, says police assaulted her in bid to take her to station

Floodwater recedes from Trafalgar

default placeholder

Ambulance mishap near Croal St

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. Girl who just wanted to be home with mother for Christmas dies after orphanage accident

  2. Canje father, son discovered dead one day apart

  3. Ex-boyfriend severs girl’s hand, chops mother at No. 70 Village

  4. MovieTowne’s US$45m complex set for June unveiling

  5. Bleak Christmas for Annandale woman whose husband was charged with murdering son

  6. Submarine’ found in Region One could have carried six tonnes of cocaine – CANU head

  7. Flood woes after heavy rain

  8. Last bundle of cane lifted at Wales


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

Harmon, daughter spread Christmas cheer on West Demerara

President at Dharm Shala Christmas luncheon

Tree and lights

Well decorated

GALLERY: Walkabout

GALLERY: City floods after rain, high tide

Police miscalculation

GALLERY: Checking out flood