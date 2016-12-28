GDF rejects Guyana Chronicle headline
The Guyana Defence Force today said that it has noted the front page headline in the December 28 edition of the state-owned Guyana Chronicle titled, `Yupukari cocaine plane – Army, police officers fingered.’
“While the Force will not comment on the article itself, it finds the headline erroneous. The Force therefore takes this opportunity to caution that newspapers exercise due diligence and social responsibility when crafting headlines of this nature. These misleading headlines tend to give the impression of ranks being directly involved in illegal activities”, the GDF said.
It added that it remains available to engage news editors and reporters on any issue involving its ranks.
