Guard dies after struck down at Haslington

A security guard yesterday died at the Georgetown Public Hospital, days after he was struck down by a car at Haslington and had been discharged from the hospital. Dead is Michael McPherson, 54, of Lot 219 North Haslington, East Coast Demerara.

McPherson’s stepdaughter who declined to give her name, said that her stepfather was struck down by a car on December 18 at 4:00pm, while he was riding his bicycle to work. She said that the accident occurred a few streets away from their Haslington home.

The relative explained that on the day of the accident, McPherson had just…