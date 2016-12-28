Guard dies after struck down at Haslington

A security guard yesterday died at the Georgetown Public Hospital, days after he was struck down by a car at  Haslington and had been discharged from the hospital.  Dead is Michael McPherson, 54, of Lot 219 North Haslington, East Coast Demerara.

McPherson’s stepdaughter who declined to give her name, said that her stepfather was struck down by a car on December 18 at 4:00pm, while he was riding his bicycle to work. She said that the accident occurred a few streets away from their Haslington home.

The relative explained that on the day of the accident, McPherson had just…to continue reading this article, please subscribe.  Already a subscriber ? Sign In.

More in Local News

default placeholder

Bids invited for major sea defence works

A damp Christmas in Albouystown but flood receded quickly

Woman, 76, says police assaulted her in bid to take her to station

Floodwater recedes from Trafalgar

default placeholder

Ambulance mishap near Croal St

Collision leaves three Canje drivers hospitalised

Agreements for miners concessions renewed

default placeholder

Multiple ID parades held over North East La Penitence murder

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. Girl who just wanted to be home with mother for Christmas dies after orphanage accident

  2. Canje father, son discovered dead one day apart

  3. MovieTowne’s US$45m complex set for June unveiling

  4. Submarine’ found in Region One could have carried six tonnes of cocaine – CANU head

  5. Flood woes after heavy rain

  6. Bleak Christmas for Annandale woman whose husband was charged with murdering son

  7. Last bundle of cane lifted at Wales

  8. Stable-dwelling septuagenarian to get flight home from T&T


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

Harmon, daughter spread Christmas cheer on West Demerara

President at Dharm Shala Christmas luncheon

Tree and lights

Well decorated

GALLERY: Walkabout

GALLERY: City floods after rain, high tide

Police miscalculation

GALLERY: Checking out flood