Woman, 76, says police assaulted her in bid to take her to station
-were in search of grandson
A senior citizen said she was yesterday assaulted by members of the police force who forcibly tried to take her to the station because they had allegedly seen her grandson smoking a joint and were unable to capture him.
After a virtual tug-of-war, Norma Clarke, 76, said that a police inspector intervened and told the cops to leave the premises.
Clarke said that dozens of police officers descended upon her Sussex and Saffon streets residence yesterday midday in their
