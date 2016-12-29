Bandits break into Hardware Emporium, steal safe

During the wee hours of yesterday morning, bandits broke into the Hardware Emporium General Store located on Church Street, Georgetown and carted off a safe containing an undisclosed amount of cash.

Stabroek News understands that the men gained entry to the premises by scaling a fence which separates the store from Guyana Telephone and Telegraph (GTT) before cutting a hole in the metal wall of the building.

Once inside, they locked the door which

