Bandits break into Hardware Emporium, steal safe

During the wee hours of yesterday morning, bandits broke into the Hardware Emporium General Store located on Church Street, Georgetown and carted off a safe containing an undisclosed amount of cash.

Stabroek News understands that the men gained entry to the premises by scaling a fence which separates the store from Guyana Telephone and Telegraph (GTT) before cutting a hole in the metal wall of the building.

Once inside, they locked the door which …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.