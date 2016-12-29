Brazilian miner lured to dredge, chopped to death

A Brazilian was early yesterday morning lured to his mining camp located at Chinese Creek Backdam, Mazaruni River where he was attacked and chopped to death by a group of five men.

Dead is Francisco Oliveria Da Conceicao, 33, a dredge owner who hailed from Maranhao, Brazil.

Da-Conceicao was stabbed several times about his body including his head, face and hands and was taken to the Bartica Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival. The incident occurred between 00:30 hrs and 01:30 hrs.

According to reports reaching Stabroek News, Da Conceicao was sleeping with his wife, Miranda Manuele in her shop located five metres away from his dredge when one of the suspects visited and informed him that his dredge was under water.

As a result, Da Conceicao immediately left for the dredge where he was attacked and chopped by the group of men, three of whom were his employees. The suspects managed to escape.

Investigators yesterday visited the scene and have since obtained statements.