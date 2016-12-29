Estranged husband stabs wife to death at NA mental hospital

A hairdresser at the New Amsterdam Psychiatric Hospital was stabbed to death yesterday morning in the compound of the facility by her estranged husband who later turned himself into the police.

Lonette Nicholson-Prince, 22, of Lot 11 Levi Dam, Angoy’s Avenue sustained 15 stab wounds at the hands of the man, Sheldon Prince, who is a prison warder.

The 27- year old Prince turned himself over to the police in the presence of his attorney, Murselene Bacchus. Commander of B Division, Errol Watts