Good Hope Canal releasing water from EDWC

Because of the heavy rainfall swelling the East Demerara Water Conservancy (EDWC), the Hope Canal on the East Coast has been opened since last Thursday.

When Stabroek News visited the Canal at Good Hope yesterday all of the sluice doors were opened and the water was pouring into the sea. According to one of the workers, the doors have been open, without closing, since December 22, and this will continue until the level of the water in the conservancy is at a safe level.