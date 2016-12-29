Restraining order failed to prevent Christmas Eve chopping

– woman had ended abusive, obsessive relationship

The woman whose hand was severed by her ex-boyfriend on Christmas Eve at Number 70 Village, Corentyne, Berbice, said that her attacker was obsessed with her and she had obtained a restraining order in January after an attempted abduction.

Bhartie Udo, 23, who is currently a patient at the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPH) said her relationship with Shamar Mohammed Ally, 40, had been marked by abuse and jealousy on his part; he had also lied to her.

Udo recounted that on Christmas Eve around 9 pm, she, her mother, and other siblings were

