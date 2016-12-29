Third suspect charged in taxi driver murder

The third suspect police allege was involved in the murder of Orin David, the taxi driver who was gunned down on August 1, was yesterday charged with the crime.

Howard Rambharose was brought before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan and read a charge which stated that on August 1 he murdered Orin David.

The 24-year-old man of Lot 6 Meadow Bank, East Bank Demerara was not required to enter a plea to the charge.

Chief Magistrate McLennan remanded the defendant and adjourned the matter to January 3, 2017 when it will be heard by Magistrate Annette Singh.

Reagus Lamazon and Samuel McIntyre were also charged with the crime and their preliminary inquiry is currently ongoing before Magistrate Dylon Bess.