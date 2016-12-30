Badly decomposed body discovered in New Amsterdam
The badly decomposed body of a 65-year-old man was discovered in his home at Lot 40 Paul Stewart Housing Scheme, New Amsterdam, Berbice.
The dead man has since been identified as Robert Hercules.
According to residents, Hercules resided alone and was last seen on Christmas Eve. They explained that Hercules’s son, Stephen Hercules, who works at sea, visited his father yesterday and after numerous calls went unanswered, decided to venture into the house.
“The bai and this other bai bruk the door and go in,” and found his decomposed body,” one neighbour told Stabroek News.
Residents said the Arokium Funeral Parlour was called to retrieve the body. However, after visiting and seeing the state of the body, the workers left.
The body was subsequently removed and taken to the New Amsterdam Hospital Mortuary where it awaits a post-mortem examination.
Residents said Hercules was a “a nice old man,” who used to “ride he pink bicycle, one, one, in and out.”
