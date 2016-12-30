Badly decomposed body discovered in New Amsterdam

The badly decomposed body of a 65-year-old man was discovered in his home at Lot 40 Paul Stewart Housing Scheme, New Amsterdam, Berbice.

The dead man has since been identified as Robert Hercules.

Robert Hercules’ house

According to residents, Hercules resided alone and was last seen on Christmas Eve. They explained that Hercules’s son, Stephen Hercules, who works at sea, visited his father yesterday and after numerous calls went unanswered, decided to venture into the house.

“The bai and this other bai bruk the door and go in,” and found his decomposed body,” one neighbour told Stabroek News.

Residents said the Arokium Funeral Parlour was called to retrieve the body. However, after visiting and seeing the state of the body, the workers left.

The body was subsequently removed and taken to the New Amsterdam Hospital Mortuary where it awaits a post-mortem examination.

Residents said Hercules was a “a nice old man,” who used to “ride he pink bicycle, one, one, in and out.”

More in Local News

President orders Red House lease revoked

default placeholder

Hundreds of Wales sugar workers remain in limbo

default placeholder

Oil facility at Crab Island will create 600 jobs – Trotman

Cost of D’Urban Park at least $1.37b – Goolsarran

Body found with marks of violence in trench at Williamsburg

default placeholder

Former head of security programme declared ineligible for IDB contracts

default placeholder

Gold declarations at 690,000 ozs – Trotman

Flooding on Essequibo Coast threatens rice crop

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. Ex-boyfriend severs girl’s hand, chops mother at No. 70 Village

  2. Girl who just wanted to be home with mother for Christmas dies after orphanage accident

  3. MovieTowne’s US$45m complex set for June unveiling

  4. Bleak Christmas for Annandale woman whose husband was charged with murdering son

  5. Submarine’ found in Region One could have carried six tonnes of cocaine – CANU head

  6. Red House lease is invalid, President can revoke it – AG’s Chambers

  7. Estranged husband stabs wife to death at NA mental hospital

  8. Amaila Falls Hydropower Project now highly unlikely


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

Big work ahead

Early morning dip for taxi cab

Harmon, daughter spread Christmas cheer on West Demerara

President at Dharm Shala Christmas luncheon

Tree and lights

Well decorated

GALLERY: Walkabout

GALLERY: City floods after rain, high tide