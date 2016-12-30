Body found with marks of violence in trench at Williamsburg

The body of a 49-year-old man was discovered yesterday afternoon in a trench in the backlands of Williamsburg, Corentyne.

The dead man has since been identified as Mohan Ball, of Williamsburg Village, Corentyne, Berbice.

According to villagers, Ball was last seen yesterday morning leaving a friend’s house in the village, where he usually hangs out.

His sister, Raywattie Fraser, 41, of Lot 74 Hampshire South, Corentyne told Stabroek News, that she