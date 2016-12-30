Cost of D’Urban Park at least $1.37b – Goolsarran
-says Procurement Act violated
Taking all of the figures supplied by the government, the cost to date of the controversial D’Urban Park project is $1.37b and this doesn’t include goods and services that state institutions might have provided, according to former Auditor General, Anand Goolsarran,
In his accountability column in Wednesday’s Stabroek News, Goolsarran also flayed the government for stating it would not be meeting the full cost of services provided by contractors for this state facility. The former long-serving auditor general further pointed out how the company which was originally overseeing the works, Homestretch Development Inc (HDI) may have been in…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
