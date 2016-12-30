Drivers granted bail over chopping of man they allege was robber
Two drivers were yesterday granted bail after they were accused of chopping a man they alleged was attempting to rob them. Magistrate Fabayo Azore heard the case of brothers Mohamed Nasir Edun, 28, and Muhamed Ameer Edun, 26, of 16 James and Hogg streets, Albouystown, which alleged that on December 25 at Station Street, Kitty, with intent to murder, they unlawfully and maliciously wounded Terrence Ally.
Neither defendant was required to plead.
According to the prosecutor on the day in question around 9 pm, the complainant and the defendants had an argument which resulted in Ally sustaining several chops to his left elbow and head.
Attorney Darren Wade, who appeared on behalf of Mohamed and Muhamed, told the court a different story. According to the attorney his clients were the victims since Mohamed was about to be robbed by Ally when he defended himself by using the cutlass Ally had to chop him. Wade then requested that his clients be granded reasonable bail. The prosecutor made no objection to bail noting that the file was incomplete.
Magistrate Azore granted the defendants $175,000 bail each and ordered that they report to the Ruimveldt Police Station every Monday and lodge all travel documents. The next court date for the matter is January 20, 2017.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Ex-boyfriend severs girl’s hand, chops mother at No. 70 Village
-
Girl who just wanted to be home with mother for Christmas dies after orphanage accident
-
MovieTowne’s US$45m complex set for June unveiling
-
Bleak Christmas for Annandale woman whose husband was charged with murdering son
-
Submarine’ found in Region One could have carried six tonnes of cocaine – CANU head
-
Red House lease is invalid, President can revoke it – AG’s Chambers
-
Estranged husband stabs wife to death at NA mental hospital
-
Amaila Falls Hydropower Project now highly unlikely
Comments
About these comments