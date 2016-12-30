Drivers granted bail over chopping of man they allege was robber

Two drivers were yesterday granted bail after they were accused of chopping a man they alleged was attempting to rob them. Magistrate Fabayo Azore heard the case of brothers Mohamed Nasir Edun, 28, and Muhamed Ameer Edun, 26, of 16 James and Hogg streets, Albouystown, which alleged that on December 25 at Station Street, Kitty, with intent to murder, they unlawfully and maliciously wounded Terrence Ally.

Neither defendant was required to plead.

Muhamed Ameer Edun
Mohamed Nasir Edun

According to the prosecutor on the day in question around 9 pm, the complainant and the defendants had an argument which resulted in Ally sustaining several chops to his left elbow and head.

Attorney Darren Wade, who appeared on behalf of  Mohamed and Muhamed, told the court a different story. According to the attorney his clients were the victims since Mohamed was about to be robbed by Ally when he defended himself by using the cutlass Ally had to chop him. Wade then requested that his clients be granded reasonable bail. The prosecutor made no objection to bail noting that the file was incomplete.

Magistrate Azore granted the defendants $175,000 bail each and ordered that they report to the Ruimveldt Police Station every Monday and lodge all travel documents. The next court date for the matter is  January 20, 2017.

