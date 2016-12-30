Flooding on Essequibo Coast threatens rice crop
– sluices and pumps not working
Farmlands on the Essequibo Coast continue to be affected by flooding, the result of persistent rain over the weekend and poor drainage as a few sluices and pumps are not in operation.
The situation is causing much concern for rice farmers on the Essequibo Coast as several acres of young rice plants are covered by water and if it does not drain off soon farmers would suffer losses.
Regional Chairman Devanand Ramdatt yesterday told Stabroek News that they are using all of the
