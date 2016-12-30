Gold declarations at 690,000 ozs – Trotman
Minister of Natural Resources, Raphael Trotman yesterday said that gold declarations were at an unprecedented 690,000 ozs for 2016.
At an end-of-year press conference he said that that the Ministry of Finance had projected a gold declaration target of 550,000 ounces for 2016, an increase of 21.8 % over the previous year’s target.
"However, the Ministry of Natural Resources, the GGMC and the Guyana Gold Board, privately worked towards a different target which was 650,000. As announced in the National Assembly recently, we surpassed that target. Today, I am…
