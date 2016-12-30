Hundreds of Wales sugar workers remain in limbo
-Holder says GuySuCo sees no way to make Skeldon estate profitable
With the year almost at an end, hundreds of Wales estate workers remain in limbo and Minister of Agriculture, Noel Holder yesterday said that sugar is no longer viable and that GuySuCo does not see a way to make the Skeldon estate profitable.
He told the media at an end-of-year press conference that the issues of the Wales estate need a lot of discussion and that it would be brought up at a special meeting tomorrow morning that would include selected ministers and some members of the opposition People’s Progressive Party/Civic and the sugar unions: Guyana Agricultural and General Workers’ Union and NAACIE.
Since announcing the closure of sugar operations at Wales in January this year, GuySuCo and Holder's Ministry have had a year
