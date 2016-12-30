Man remanded over murder at Iguana Sand
A 43-year-old man was yesterday charged before a city magistrate with the murder of an unidentified man who went by the alias ‘Dougla’.
Fidel Spencer was brought before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan where he was read a charge which stated that between December 23 and 24 at Iguana Sand, Cuyuni, he murdered ‘Dougla’.
Spencer was not required to enter a plea.
Chief Magistrate McLennan later adjourned the matter to January 13, 2017 when it will be heard at the Bartica Magistrate’s Court.
The defendant will remain on remand until that time.
In a press release issued on Wednesday police were seeking assistance from the public in identifying the man who they stated was the victim of an assault.
According to the release, the man later died at the Bartica Public Hospital.
