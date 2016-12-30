Police probing death of Triumph toddler in fire

The Guyana Police Force says it is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a three-year-old who perished when her home went up in flames in an early morning blaze at Triumph Squatting Area, E.C.D, this morning.

Enquiries disclosed that the mother of the child along with her three other children, who are all toddlers, were asleep in separate rooms of the two-storey house, when she was awoken about 0700h. by the smell of smoke and saw the house partially engulfed in flames and smoke.

She rushed three of the children to safety and was returning for the fourth when the upper flat caved in, preventing her from entering the engulfed building.

Ranks of the Guyana Fire Service responded and extinguished the fire; the body of the toddler was discovered with severe burns. She was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation, where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

 

