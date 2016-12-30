President orders Red House lease revoked

President David Granger yesterday ordered that the controversial lease for the historic Red House to the Cheddi Jagan Research Centre Incorporated (CJRCI) be revoked and that the occupants vacate the property by tomorrow.

A release from the Ministry of the Presidency said the President handed down the instructions yesterday in a letter to Minister of State, Joseph Harmon, more than one year after the Coalition Government had engaged the CJRCI on the matter of the lease.

The release said that the engagement included negotiations for Red House to provide a