Sussex St senior to seek legal redress over alleged assault by cops
The senior citizen who was allegedly assaulted by members of the Guyana Police Force on Tuesday when they tried to take her to the police station after they showed up seeking her grandson, says she has not been offered an apology or compensation and will seek legal redress.
Norma Clarke, 76, of 26 Sussex and Saffon streets, had told Stabroek News that officers had grabbed and pulled her after claiming that two plain clothes officers had seen her grandson smoking a joint.
The woman said the police told her that her grandson ran into her place when he was
