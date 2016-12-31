Airport security fee up from Jan 1st
With effect from tomorrow, January 1, 2017, the security fee per departing passenger via the Cheddi Jagan International Airport, Timehri will rise from $1,500 to $2,500.
A release on Thursday from CJIAC said that this fee is separate from the proposed departure tax of $3,500 (being administered by the Guyana Revenue Authority) effective January 1, 2017.
All departing passengers are required to pay the departure security fee.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Ex-boyfriend severs girl’s hand, chops mother at No. 70 Village
-
Girl who just wanted to be home with mother for Christmas dies after orphanage accident
-
MovieTowne’s US$45m complex set for June unveiling
-
Bleak Christmas for Annandale woman whose husband was charged with murdering son
-
Submarine’ found in Region One could have carried six tonnes of cocaine – CANU head
-
Estranged husband stabs wife to death at NA mental hospital
-
Red House lease is invalid, President can revoke it – AG’s Chambers
-
Cheddi Jagan Research Centre gets interim order against Red House lease revocation
Comments
About these comments