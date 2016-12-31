Airport security fee up from Jan 1st

With effect from tomorrow, January 1, 2017, the security fee per departing passenger via the Cheddi Jagan International Airport, Timehri will rise from $1,500 to $2,500.

A release on Thursday from CJIAC said that this fee is separate from the proposed departure tax of $3,500 (being administered by the Guyana Revenue Authority) effective January 1, 2017.

All departing passengers are required to pay the departure security fee.