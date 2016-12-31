Business Minister hears of Cuban impact in Regent St walkabout

Minister of Business, Dominic Gaskin walked along Regent Street yesterday and visited several businesses where he received mixed reviews about the holiday shopping season.

Gaskin, along with a team from his Ministry, endured slight drizzles as they walked down a damp and dreary Regent Street that was recovering from the Christmas shopping season. Gaskin visited Phagoo and Sons, Alim Shah, Broadway Fashion, Harrinarine and Sons, Beepats, Dhorays Fashion, Royal Jewel House, Classic Styles and several vendors, outside and inside, …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.