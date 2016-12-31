Depositions of deceased Police Inspectors read into evidence

The depositions of two deceased witnesses, were yesterday read into evidence at the trial of Dennis Williams, called ‘Anaconda,’ Mark Royden Williams, called ‘Smallie’ and Roger Simon, called ‘Goat Man’ who have been indicted for the massacre of the 12 persons at Bartica in 2008.

The charge against the trio, is that on February 17, 2008, they murdered Lance Corporal Zaheer Zakir, and Constables Shane Fredericks and Ron Osborne, Edwin Gilkes, Dexter Adrian, Irving Ferreira, Deonarine Singh, Ronald Gomes, Ashraf Khan, Abdool Yasseen, Errol Thomas, and Baldeo Singh.

Former Chief Magistrate K.A. Juman-Yassin, who was appointed special prosecutor to conduct the preliminary inquiry into the matter, was called to the stand, to…