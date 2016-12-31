Five hurt in three-vehicle crash at Annandale

Five persons were injured last night in a three-vehicle accident on the Annandale, East Coast Demerara public road after a bus lost control while it was attempting to overtake another bus.

The wrecked BNN 9977 route 44 bus that was involved in the accident.

Puran Persaud, driver of a Route 50 bus, BSS 7909 told Stabroek News that he was travelling to Strathspey when a route 44 bus, BNN 9977 attempted to overtake his bus on Annandale Bridge but was unsuccessful.

Persaud said the bus slammed into his vehicle on the driver’s side and lost control. He added that as a result the route 44 bus toppled several times before hitting a car, PSS 8662 head-on and came to a halt. The accident occurred at around 10.50 pm.

Stabroek News was told that no one was seriously injured but the five injured persons were taken to the hospital for medical attention.

Four persons from the route 44 bus were injured while a passenger from the car also suffered injuries.

