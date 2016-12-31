Five hurt in three-vehicle crash at Annandale
Five persons were injured last night in a three-vehicle accident on the Annandale, East Coast Demerara public road after a bus lost control while it was attempting to overtake another bus.
Puran Persaud, driver of a Route 50 bus, BSS 7909 told Stabroek News that he was travelling to Strathspey when a route 44 bus, BNN 9977 attempted to overtake his bus on Annandale Bridge but was unsuccessful.
Persaud said the bus slammed into his vehicle on the driver’s side and lost control. He added that as a result the route 44 bus toppled several times before hitting a car, PSS 8662 head-on and came to a halt. The accident occurred at around 10.50 pm.
Stabroek News was told that no one was seriously injured but the five injured persons were taken to the hospital for medical attention.
Four persons from the route 44 bus were injured while a passenger from the car also suffered injuries.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Ex-boyfriend severs girl’s hand, chops mother at No. 70 Village
-
Girl who just wanted to be home with mother for Christmas dies after orphanage accident
-
MovieTowne’s US$45m complex set for June unveiling
-
Bleak Christmas for Annandale woman whose husband was charged with murdering son
-
Submarine’ found in Region One could have carried six tonnes of cocaine – CANU head
-
Estranged husband stabs wife to death at NA mental hospital
-
Red House lease is invalid, President can revoke it – AG’s Chambers
-
Cheddi Jagan Research Centre gets interim order against Red House lease revocation
Comments
About these comments