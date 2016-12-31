Gov’t announces $10m for Salvation Army rehab programme

Minster of Social Cohesion, Amna Ally, last evening, announced Government’s allocation of $10M towards the advancement of the work of the Salvation Army in Guyana’s Rehabilitation Programme for 2017.

A release from the Ministry of the Presidency said that the Minister made this announcement at the Organisation’s Past and Current Clients’ Reunion Dinner at their headquarters in Water Street, Kingston. “Together, Government, civil society and private sector can work together to reduce drug abuse and build stronger, healthier and more prosperous families and communities throughout Guyana,” Ally said.

Ally also spoke on the importance of education on the dangers of drug abuse and called on past victims and relatives of those affected to raise awareness among members of at-risk populations.  “For too long we’ve been silent and I am aware that many parents and families have been silent because of the stigma of this disease… We need to let our voices be heard so that people don’t feel ashamed.  This is a disease… We need to educate ourselves as well as others as much as we can as family, as a friend and as a confidant, because speaking out raises awareness, which is critical in helping more persons to understand the disease,” Ally was quoted as saying.

Captain Gerry Gouveia, Chief Executive Officer of Roraima Airways, who delivered greetings at the event, said that those who have benefitted from the programme can also provide critical support for the Salvation Army’s work.

“You should let people know, because in letting people know, people learn to, first of all, understand the value of what happens here and second it might help other people to make better decisions…  It is important that you do not forget this programme and forget this organisation as you move on,” Captain Gouveia said.

The Salvation Army’s Men Social Centre has been offering the Rehabilitation Programme for over 20 years. Tonight’s event marks the sixth Past and Current Clients’ Reunion Dinner where the accomplishments of recovered and recovering addicts are celebrated.

