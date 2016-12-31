Institute launched for continuing judicial education
Continuous judicial education is needed to ensure that the competence of the judiciary is maintained and that the public receives the highest standard of service, acting Chief Justice Yonette Cummings-Edwards said on Thursday, moments before launching the Justice Education Institute–Guyana (JEI).
During the launching ceremony at the Library Building located in the High Court compound, it was explained that the JEI will provide continuing legal education for all Judges, Magistrates, Commissioners of Title, Registrars, Court administrators, Clerks of court, Judicial officers and Court of Appeal staff.
Justice Cummings-Edwards said that the…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Ex-boyfriend severs girl’s hand, chops mother at No. 70 Village
-
Girl who just wanted to be home with mother for Christmas dies after orphanage accident
-
MovieTowne’s US$45m complex set for June unveiling
-
Bleak Christmas for Annandale woman whose husband was charged with murdering son
-
Submarine’ found in Region One could have carried six tonnes of cocaine – CANU head
-
Estranged husband stabs wife to death at NA mental hospital
-
Red House lease is invalid, President can revoke it – AG’s Chambers
-
Cheddi Jagan Research Centre gets interim order against Red House lease revocation
Comments
About these comments