Man confesses to murdering Cornelia Ida woman – Police

Homicides detectives probing the murder of pensioner Bibi Keneiz of Cornelia Ida, W.C.D, which occurred on October 3rd last , have finally been able to apprehend the prime suspect.

The 37 year old, unemployed male of the said village was arrested about 09:00hrs and has since confessed to the crime, police said in a press release.

The body of 65-year-old Keneiz was discovered in her Cornelia Ida Squatting Area, West Coast Demerara home with several stab wounds and it was believed that she was sexually assaulted prior to her death.
One of her daughters, Seema Ferreira had informed this newspaper that after receiving the news, she rushed to her mother’s house where she saw her lifeless body in a hammock. Her mouth was stuffed with cloth and she had bled profusely.
Neighbours recalled hearing no strange sounds prior to the discovery, which would have indicated that something was amiss.

