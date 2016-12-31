Man in court over 2013 Essequibo gold row murder

A man was yesterday read two separate charges by a city magistrate, one of murder and the other of unlawful wounding that occurred three years ago.

Patrick Freelander was read the charges by Magistrate Faith McGusty.

The first charge read to the defendant stated that on January 19, 2013, at Takuba Lodge, Essequibo, he murdered Nile John, also known as ‘Old Rose’.

It is also alleged that Freelander on the said date unlawfully and maliciously wounded Andrew Wallace.

The defendant was not required to enter a plea for either of the offences.

Attorney Adrian Thompson who appeared on behalf of the defendant told the court that his client played no role in either of the crimes.

The matter was then adjourned to January 3, 2017, when it will be heard by the Chief Magistrate.

On the day of the incident, around 6:30 hours, John, 22, of Port Kaituma, NWD, and Wallace of Timehri Squatting Area, EBD, were involved in an argument with a group of men over the alleged theft of a quantity of raw gold.

They were allegedly beaten by the men resulting in the death of John, and injuries to Wallace who was admitted to the Mahdia Hospital.