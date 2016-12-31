Man in court over 2013 Essequibo gold row murder
A man was yesterday read two separate charges by a city magistrate, one of murder and the other of unlawful wounding that occurred three years ago.
Patrick Freelander was read the charges by Magistrate Faith McGusty.
The first charge read to the defendant stated that on January 19, 2013, at Takuba Lodge, Essequibo, he murdered Nile John, also known as ‘Old Rose’.
It is also alleged that Freelander on the said date unlawfully and maliciously wounded Andrew Wallace.
The defendant was not required to enter a plea for either of the offences.
Attorney Adrian Thompson who appeared on behalf of the defendant told the court that his client played no role in either of the crimes.
The matter was then adjourned to January 3, 2017, when it will be heard by the Chief Magistrate.
On the day of the incident, around 6:30 hours, John, 22, of Port Kaituma, NWD, and Wallace of Timehri Squatting Area, EBD, were involved in an argument with a group of men over the alleged theft of a quantity of raw gold.
They were allegedly beaten by the men resulting in the death of John, and injuries to Wallace who was admitted to the Mahdia Hospital.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Ex-boyfriend severs girl’s hand, chops mother at No. 70 Village
-
Girl who just wanted to be home with mother for Christmas dies after orphanage accident
-
MovieTowne’s US$45m complex set for June unveiling
-
Bleak Christmas for Annandale woman whose husband was charged with murdering son
-
Submarine’ found in Region One could have carried six tonnes of cocaine – CANU head
-
Estranged husband stabs wife to death at NA mental hospital
-
Red House lease is invalid, President can revoke it – AG’s Chambers
-
Cheddi Jagan Research Centre gets interim order against Red House lease revocation
Comments
About these comments