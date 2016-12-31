Man in court over 2013 Essequibo gold row murder

A man was yesterday read two separate charges by a city magistrate, one of murder and the other of unlawful wounding that occurred three years ago.

Patrick Freelander was read the charges by Magistrate Faith McGusty.

The first charge read to the defendant stated that on January 19, 2013, at Takuba Lodge, Essequibo,  he murdered Nile John, also known as ‘Old Rose’.

It is also alleged that Freelander on the said date unlawfully and maliciously wounded Andrew Wallace.

The defendant was not required to enter a plea for either of the offences.

Attorney Adrian Thompson who appeared on behalf of the defendant told the court that his client played no role in either of the crimes.

The matter was then adjourned to January 3, 2017, when it will be heard by the Chief Magistrate.

On the day of the incident, around 6:30 hours, John, 22, of Port Kaituma, NWD, and Wallace of Timehri Squatting Area, EBD, were involved in an argument with a group of men over the alleged theft of a quantity of raw gold.

They were allegedly beaten by the men resulting in the death of John, and injuries to Wallace who was admitted to the Mahdia Hospital.

More in Local News

Three-year-old dies in fire at Vigilance

Saga of GTT shares money rolls on

default placeholder

Sugar ends at disastrous 183,000 tonnes

default placeholder

NICIL says owed money for Pradoville, roads leading to Marriott

default placeholder

Marriott still seeking $$ for entertainment centre – NICIL

default placeholder

$75,000 bail for teenager charged with break and enter

$50,000 bail for robbery accused

Five hurt in three-vehicle crash at Annandale

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. Ex-boyfriend severs girl’s hand, chops mother at No. 70 Village

  2. Girl who just wanted to be home with mother for Christmas dies after orphanage accident

  3. MovieTowne’s US$45m complex set for June unveiling

  4. Bleak Christmas for Annandale woman whose husband was charged with murdering son

  5. Submarine’ found in Region One could have carried six tonnes of cocaine – CANU head

  6. Estranged husband stabs wife to death at NA mental hospital

  7. Red House lease is invalid, President can revoke it – AG’s Chambers

  8. Cheddi Jagan Research Centre gets interim order against Red House lease revocation


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

Norton visits Angoy’s Avenue

Big work ahead

Early morning dip for taxi cab

Harmon, daughter spread Christmas cheer on West Demerara

President at Dharm Shala Christmas luncheon

Tree and lights

Well decorated

GALLERY: Walkabout