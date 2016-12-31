Marriott still seeking $$ for entertainment centre – NICIL
The Marriott Hotel is still making attempts to secure funding to build an entertainment centre which may help to service its debt, Horace James, the Officer in Charge of the National Industrial and Commercial Investments Limited (NICIL), the hotel’s lone shareholder said yesterday.
James signalled that some funding may come from Republic Bank for this venture. A forensic audit report released last December pegged NICIL’s investment in the project at US$41.6 million, above the US$36 million publicly stated previously.
Addressing reporters during an end-of-year press conference, James said that NICIL attended Marriott's AGM a few weeks ago and the hotel's Board expressed belief that the construction of
