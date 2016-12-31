Marriott still seeking $$ for entertainment centre – NICIL

The Marriott Hotel is still making attempts to secure funding to build an entertainment centre which may help to service its debt, Horace James, the Officer in Charge of the National Industrial and Commercial Investments Limited (NICIL), the hotel’s lone shareholder said yesterday.

James signalled that some funding may come from Republic Bank for this venture. A forensic audit report released last December pegged NICIL’s investment in the project at  US$41.6 million, above the US$36 million publicly stated previously.

Addressing reporters during an end-of-year press conference, James said that NICIL attended Marriott’s AGM a few weeks ago and the hotel’s Board expressed belief that the  construction of…to continue reading this article, please subscribe.  Already a subscriber ? Sign In.

More in Local News

Three-year-old dies in fire at Vigilance

Saga of GTT shares money rolls on

default placeholder

Sugar ends at disastrous 183,000 tonnes

default placeholder

NICIL says owed money for Pradoville, roads leading to Marriott

default placeholder

Man in court over 2013 Essequibo gold row murder

default placeholder

NIS insurable income ceiling up by 10%

Five hurt in three-vehicle crash at Annandale

Business Minister hears of Cuban impact in Regent St walkabout

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. Ex-boyfriend severs girl’s hand, chops mother at No. 70 Village

  2. Girl who just wanted to be home with mother for Christmas dies after orphanage accident

  3. MovieTowne’s US$45m complex set for June unveiling

  4. Bleak Christmas for Annandale woman whose husband was charged with murdering son

  5. Submarine’ found in Region One could have carried six tonnes of cocaine – CANU head

  6. Estranged husband stabs wife to death at NA mental hospital

  7. Red House lease is invalid, President can revoke it – AG’s Chambers

  8. Cheddi Jagan Research Centre gets interim order against Red House lease revocation


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

Norton visits Angoy’s Avenue

Big work ahead

Early morning dip for taxi cab

Harmon, daughter spread Christmas cheer on West Demerara

President at Dharm Shala Christmas luncheon

Tree and lights

Well decorated

GALLERY: Walkabout