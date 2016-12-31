NICIL says owed money for Pradoville, roads leading to Marriott

There are about 30 government entities and companies that owe government holding company, National Industrial and Commercial Investments Limited (NICIL) money and according to Officer in Charge, Horace James every effort is being made to get these outstanding sums.

James told reporters yesterday that NICIL has provided a list to the Minister of Finance seeking his intervention. Topping the list is the now Ministry of Public Infrastructure (MPI) with $174M spent by NICIL for work on roads leading to the Marriott Hotel. MPI is followed by the Central Planning and Housing Authority with