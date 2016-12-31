NIS insurable income ceiling up by 10%
The National Insurance Scheme (NIS) yesterday announced a hike in some benefits and an increase in the insurable income ceiling by 10%
In a statement, the NIS said the minimum rate for Old Age and Invalidity Pensions will rise from $25,000 to $27,500 per month. All pensions that are above the minimum pension will go up by 4%.
The monthly insurable income ceiling will rise from $200,000 to $220,000.
