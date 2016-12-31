Red House eviction on hold after court order

-workers from Ministry of the Presidency broke sign, changed padlock

Red House was the scene of high drama yesterday after the private group running it secured a conservatory order from the court against the government’s revocation of its lease and a candlelight vigil by the PPP/C last evening attracted a counter-protest led by Minister of Social Protection Volda Lawrence.

A day after the President David Granger announced that the lease held by the Cheddi Jagan Research Centre Incorporated (CJRCI) to the heritage building would be revoked, a battery of lawyers representing CJRCI rushed to court and obtained an interim order in chambers before Chief Justice Yonette Cummings-Edwards. The conservatory order freezes the government instruction that the High Street premises be vacated by today. The matter is returnable for February 20, 2017.

A short while after the court issued the order,  several men with the insignia of the …to continue reading this article, please subscribe.  Already a subscriber ? Sign In.

