Red House eviction on hold after court order
-workers from Ministry of the Presidency broke sign, changed padlock
Red House was the scene of high drama yesterday after the private group running it secured a conservatory order from the court against the government’s revocation of its lease and a candlelight vigil by the PPP/C last evening attracted a counter-protest led by Minister of Social Protection Volda Lawrence.
A day after the President David Granger announced that the lease held by the Cheddi Jagan Research Centre Incorporated (CJRCI) to the heritage building would be revoked, a battery of lawyers representing CJRCI rushed to court and obtained an interim order in chambers before Chief Justice Yonette Cummings-Edwards. The conservatory order freezes the government instruction that the High Street premises be vacated by today. The matter is returnable for February 20, 2017.
A short while after the court issued the order, several men with the insignia of the
