Remanded for allegedly harming minor

A La Penitence man was yesterday remanded to prison by a city magistrate for allegedly harming a little girl with a sharp object.

The courtroom of Magistrate Annette Singh heard in camera that on December 24, at La Penitence, Georgetown, Keith Junior, 26, of La Penitence, caused grievous and bodily harm to a three-year-old girl. Junior pleaded not guilty to the charge when it was read to him.

According to the facts, the defendant was at home when he heard a sound coming from outside.

He ran out with a sharp object and inflicted several wounds to the three-year-old who was walking besides her father. The police prosecutor objected to bail for the accused.

Junior was subsequently remanded to prison by Magistrate Singh. The matter was adjourned until January 13.