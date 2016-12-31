Two men wanted over body in Williamsburg trench
The Police in B Division are currently looking for two men for questioning in connection with the body of a forty-nine year old man that was discovered in a trench at Williamsburg, Corentyne, on Thursday, with several marks of violence. Commander of B Division, Ian Amsterdam, speaking to Stabroek News said, “Based on information received, we are searching for two persons we need for questioning, who we have not yet found”.
However, a police source has since told Stabroek News, that one person was in custody for some time yesterday, assisting with
