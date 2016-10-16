India’s Modi, at summit, calls Pakistan “mother-ship of terrorism”

GOA, India,  (Reuters) – Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi branded Pakistan a “mother-ship of terrorism” at a summit of the BRICS nations today, testing the cohesion of a group whose heavyweight member China is a close ally of its South Asian arch-rival.

Modi’s remarks to a meeting of leaders from the BRICS – which include Brazil, Russia, China and South Africa – escalated his diplomatic drive to isolate Pakistan, which India accuses of sponsoring cross-border terrorism.

Tension between the nuclear-armed neighbours has escalated since a Sept. 18 attack on an army base in Kashmir, near the disputed frontier with Pakistan, killed 19 Indian soldiers in the worst such assault in 14 years.

India later said it had carried out retaliatory “surgical strikes” across the de facto border that inflicted significant casualties. Pakistan denied any role in the attack on the Uri army base, and said the Indian operation had not even happened, dismissing it as typical cross-border firing.

“In our own region, terrorism poses a grave threat to peace, security and development,” Modi said in his remarks to BRICS leaders who met at a resort hotel in the western state of Goa.

“Tragically, the mother-ship of terrorism is a country in India’s neighbourhood,” the 66-year-old prime minister said, without directly naming Pakistan, in a series of tweets issued by the foreign ministry.

Narendra Modi
Narendra Modi

No immediate reaction was available from Pakistan’s foreign ministry.

Modi’s posturing overshadowed the gathering of leaders of a group originally set up to boost economic cooperation. It followed a productive bilateral summit with President Vladimir Putin of Russia on Saturday that yielded billions of dollars in defence and energy deals.

The BRICS leaders had donned brightly coloured sleeveless jackets, of a style made popular by India’s first post-independence leader Jawaharlal Nehru, for an informal dinner on Saturday evening.

They were due later on Sunday to hold an outreach session with leaders from a little-known group of countries from the Bay of Bengal region whose key attribute, from India’s point of view, is that Pakistan is not a member.

Modi’s hard line against Pakistan marks a departure from India’s tradition of strategic restraint, and New Delhi has won expressions of support from both the West and Russia over the army base attack.

Yet China, a longstanding ally of Pakistan that plans to build a $46 billion export corridor, has shown public restraint.

Modi and President Xi Jinping also held a bilateral meeting on Saturday and the accounts of their conversation emerging from both sides pointed to key differences of opinion.

In one remark reported by the state Xinhua news agency, Xi said that China and India should “support each other in participating in regional affairs and enhance cooperation within multilateral frameworks”.

The dispatch went on to refer to the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC). This grouping includes Pakistan, which was to have hosted a summit in November that collapsed after India and other members pulled out.

The final BRICS summit declaration was expected to repeat earlier condemnations of “terrorism in all its forms”, say diplomats and analysts, but avoid levelling blame over tensions between India and Pakistan.

“Modi is aware that such language wouldn’t get the consensus necessary to make it into the final communique. Including it in his speech ensures it gets wide circulation anyway,” said South Asia expert Shashank Joshi.

“So far, we haven’t seen any indication at all that China is softening its public support for Pakistan. India did not expect differently,” added Joshi, a senior research fellow at the Royal United Services Institute in London.

More in World News

default placeholder

Syria talks in Lausanne end without breakthrough

default placeholder

Clinton heavily favoured to win Electoral College -Reuters/Ipsos

default placeholder

After turbulent week, Trump revisits talk of ‘rigged election’

default placeholder

Nearly 200 nations agree binding deal to cut greenhouse gases

default placeholder

US detects failed North Korean missile test – Pentagon

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry delivers his keynote address to promote U.S. climate and environmental goals, at the Meeting of the Parties to the Montreal Protocol on the elimination of hydro fluorocarbons (HFCs) use, held in Rwanda's capital Kigali, October 14, 2016. REUTERS/James Akena

Nearly 200 nations agree binding deal to cut greenhouse gases

default placeholder

Obama eases restrictions on Cuba, lifts limits on rum and cigars

Summer Zervos

Trump: Sexual-assault accusers ‘want to stop our movement’

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. Keneisha Sim

    UG student struck down by car on East Coast road

  2. 20160604KFC13

    New KFC franchise to open next week

  3. Roger Simon

    Heavy security as Bartica massacre accused taken to court

  4. Abraham Mohammed Khan

    Bartica miner found in shallow grave

  5. Samuel Dabideen

    Fisherman recounts harrowing 29 hours on sea after boat capsizes

  6. Donald Ramotar

    Ramotar flays move on Riehl’s land

  7. Barry Dataram

    Dataram, wife arrested in Suriname

  8. Cabinet asks AG to explain move to take private land

  9. President David Granger addressing Parliament yesterday (Ministry of the Presidency photo)

    Immigration split from police force on gov’t legislative agenda –President


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

20161014-carbeepat

Pavement mishap

20161013gbfire

GBTI donates to fire service

20161013ranny1

Kudos to Uncle Ranny

At a ceremony at the Palais des Nations, Geneva, the Ambassador of Guyana to United Nations Organisations (Geneva) Dr. J. R. Deep Ford (left in photo) presented his credentials to Director General Michael Moller. A release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday said that during the brief exchange they discussed Guyana’s place in the multilateral framework and its role in contributing to the ongoing work in critical areas such as climate change and green economies and human rights. Prior to his appointment as Ambassador to the United Nations Organisations in Geneva and the Government of Switzerland, Dr. Ford held several senior positions at the United Nations for sixteen years and more recently as the Director of Caribbean Operations for the Food and Agriculture Organisation. The release added that Dr. Ford started his professional career as a lecturer at the University of Guyana and also earlier worked for the Commonwealth Secretariat.In the coming weeks, the Ambassador will present his credentials to the Government of Switzerland which will provide support for the establishment and running of the Guyana Embassy in Geneva. (Ministry of Foreign Affairs photo)

Guyana Ambassador to United Nations Organisations accredited

Members of Team CYEN-Guyana during the International Coastal Cleanup Activity 2016 at the Kingston Seawall.

Coastal cleanup bags 2,919 pounds of garbage

Miss Universe Guyana Soyini Fraser (with umbrella) yesterday helped organisers of the upcoming Guyana Coconut Festival share free coconut water during a city tour. (Photo by Keno George)

Guyana Coconut Festival

One of the creeks at Whitewater in Region One (Barima/Waini) (Photo by Joanna Dhanraj)

Creek at Whitewater

New Attorney Anastasia Nicola Sanford was admitted to the bar yesterday by Chief Justice Yonette Cummings-Edwards after her petition was presented by her mother, Attorney Gem Sanford-Johnson, who is President of the Guyana Bar Association. Sanford, well known in the local arts community as a dancer, singer and actress, had also served as her mother’s clerk for years before pursuing legal studies. While at the Hugh Wooding Law School, she was awarded the Justice Sandra Paul Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) Prize as one of two students who best mastered the concepts and techniques of the ADR process. She shared that award with Naresh Poonai. In photo: Sanford (left) and her mother stand in court after her admission.

Mother presents daughter’s petition