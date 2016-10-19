Michael Moore to release anti-Trump film as celebs step up Clinton support

NEW YORK, (Reuters) – Michael Moore, the left-wing filmmaker known for provocative documentaries that deliver a biting message, will release an anti-Donald Trump movie on Tuesday as Hollywood ramps up efforts to support Democratic White House contender Hillary Clinton in the final weeks of the 2016 election campaign.

Moore, the Oscar-winning maker of documentaries about guns, the Iraq war and the U.S. health system, said on Twitter he would release “Michael Moore in Trumpland” in a free screening in Manhattan on Tuesday night at one movie theater, followed by commercial release in theaters in Los Angeles and New York on Wednesday.

The film’s release comes three weeks before the Nov. 8 election. The film is based on a one-man show, “October Surprise,” that Moore, a vocal critic of the Republican presidential contender, recently performed in Ohio and shows Moore “dive right into hostile territory,” according to a brief description.

The film is being released as scores of celebrities rally round Clinton ahead of the Nov. 8 election. More than 30, including Barbra Streisand, Billy Crystal, Julia Roberts, Helen Mirren and Lena Dunham, staged a fundraising show on Broadway on Monday with tickets that sold for up $10,000 each and which was streamed live online.

Singer Jennifer Lopez and rocker Jon Bon Jovi will play separate Get Out The Vote gigs in Florida next week on behalf of Clinton’s campaign.

“Iron Man” star Robert Downey Jr. and actors Neil Patrick Harris, Don Cheadle and Julianne Moore are among those asking Americans to “save the day” in a social media campaign aimed at getting people to vote against Republican businessman and former reality star Trump.