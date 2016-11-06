U.S.-backed forces announce operation to seize Raqqa in coordination with U.S.
AMMAN, (Reuters) – The U.S.-backed Syria Democratic Forces (SDF) announced on Sunday the start of a campaign to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa, the militant Islamic State group’s de facto capital, would begin within hours, with U.S. forces providing air cover.
In a press conference in the Syrian town of Ain Issa, commanders of SDF, said the goal of the operation, called Angry Euphrates, would be liberating Raqqa from the militants.
The Syrian YPG Kurdish force is one of the most powerful militias in Syria and regarded as the backbone of SDF, a U.S.-backed alliance formed last year to fight Islamic State.
More in World News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Missed malaria diagnosis seen behind death of 22-year-old Tuschen man
-
Belvedere man decapitates woman, arrested
Guyanese on Interpol list held in NY
Bandit killed during Diamond break-in identified as Albouystown man
Carvil Duncan found not guilty of theft from GPL
Bandit shot dead by Diamond householder
-
President celebrates with Essequibo triplets on their birthday
-
Church St hotel’s casino application rejected by gaming authority
Comments
About these comments