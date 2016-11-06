U.S.-backed forces announce operation to seize Raqqa in coordination with U.S.

AMMAN, (Reuters) – The U.S.-backed Syria Democratic Forces (SDF) announced on Sunday the start of a campaign to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa, the militant Islamic State group’s de facto capital, would begin within hours, with U.S. forces providing air cover.
In a press conference in the Syrian town of Ain Issa, commanders of SDF, said the goal of the operation, called Angry Euphrates, would be liberating Raqqa from the militants.

The Syrian YPG Kurdish force is one of the most powerful militias in Syria and regarded as the backbone of SDF, a U.S.-backed alliance formed last year to fight Islamic State.

