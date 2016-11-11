SAfrica’s Zuma rejects “unwarranted attacks” by former anti-graft watchdog

JOHANNESBURG,  (Reuters) – South African President Jacob Zuma is concerned about “unwarranted public attacks” on him by former anti-corruption watchdog Thuli Madonsela, his office said on Friday.

The comments come a day after Madonsela defended the release of an audio recording of her meeting with the president during her investigation into allegations of influence-peddling in Zuma’s government.

“Her unwarranted public attacks on the President are unbecoming and are not helpful,” the Presidency said in a statement.

Zuma lodged a complaint this week with the office of the Public Protector over the release of the audio recording, which Madonsela told TV news channel eNCA on Thursday she had “absolutely no regrets” about because “the truth must be told”.

A transcript of the four-hour interview was made public by the Protector’s office last week when it released a report calling for a judge to investigate allegations of influence-peddling in Zuma’s government.

 

