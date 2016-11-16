Colombia’s new peace accord is final, will not be changed: gov’t

BOGOTA, (Reuters) – A revised peace accord between Colombia’s government and the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia is final, negotiators said on Tuesday, a statement likely to anger those who rejected the original draft in a referendum as too favorable to the rebels.

Chief government negotiator Humberto de la Calle said the new pact to end 52 years of war with the Marxist FARC group was the best and most complete agreement the two sides could achieve, and it will not be adapted again.

“This is the final accord; it’s the definitive accord,” he told reporters in Bogota. “There’s really no room for more negotiation.”

A decision on how the new accord will be approved will come after meetings with legislators, which are expected soon, Interior Minister Juan Fernando Cristo said. The law does not require President Juan Manuel Santos to hold a new referendum, so he could try to ratify it through Congress.

The expanded and highly technical 310-page document appears to make small modifications to the original text, such as clarifying private property rights and detailing more fully how the rebels would be confined in rural areas for crimes committed during the war.

Some in the opposition, who had asked to study the draft before it becomes final, have criticized it as just a tweaked version of the original.

But the government said it studied 500 or so proposals from the opposition, religious leaders and others to end a conflict that has killed more than 220,000 and displaced millions.

De la Calle said the new draft addressed 80 percent of their concerns.

The original text was narrowly rejected in an Oct. 2 plebiscite as many objected to allowing the rebels to hold public office and serve punishments other than prison for crimes.

The new agreement will not jail rebels, but those who confess to war crimes will be restricted to specific rural areas for between five and eight years. The rebels will still be able to hold office.

Former President Alvaro Uribe, who spearheaded opposition to the original accord, is likely to be angry about the latest version and want deeper changes. He has not commented so far on the deal.

Even if the new accord is criticized, Santos, who won the Nobel Peace Prize last month for his efforts to end the war, hopes it will unite a nation divided by last month’s referendum.

 

More in World News

Alexei Ulyukayev

Russia’s Putin fires economy minister over bribery charges

Steve Mnuchin

Trump eyes loyal backers for Cabinet while transition hits a snag

default placeholder

Key Venezuela lawmakers step down in concession to government

default placeholder

Central American plan launched to fight gangs, curb migration

default placeholder

Exxon in negotiations with Chad over record $74 bln fine

default placeholder

Huge study finds a billion people suffer from high blood pressure

Michelle Obama

W. Virginia mayor quits after comment on Michelle Obama

default placeholder

Oklahoma City airport shooting suspect found dead

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. Over 300 persons from all walks of life took part in the Walk for Equality on Sunday, February 9, to say “No to violence”. Dr. Philbert London, Archbishop of Beacon Ministries, delivering closing remarks.

    ‘I have nothing to say’ -‘Pope’ London mum on sex scandal

  2. An artist’s impression by Aqua Sun Design of the Orchid Garden Hotel and Shopping mall when completed.

    US$20m Mandela Avenue hotel, mall taking shape

  3. Philbert London

    `Pope’ London asks congregation for forgiveness

  4. No crime committed in ‘Pope’ London’s sex tapes, attorney says

  5. Gov’t says has received credible info on potential domestic security threat

  6. The scene of the accident

    Man dies after Parfait Harmonie collision

  7. David Ramnarine

    Ramjattan seeking advice over police promotions row

  8. Dr. Vincent Adams, Deputy Field Manager at the United States’ Department of Energy, delivers the commencement speech to the graduates at the University of Guyana’s 50th Convocation Ceremony. Adams urged the graduates to stay in Guyana and use all possible opportunities to make the country great. (Photo by Keno George)

    ‘Make Guyana great again’

  9. Budram Manie’s room that was ransacked by the bandit.

    Gunmen beat, terrorise Planters Hall family


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

20161116img_1676

Bridge to Marriott

20161115nrveldt

No respite

image

President in Morocco for climate meeting

20161114accident

Proceed with caution!

house-on-the-river-bank

Picturesque

20161112img_4190

Where there’s smoke

20161112euphoria2

GALLERY: Scenes from last evening’s Courts Christmas Light Up along Main Street, Georgetown.

First Lady, Sandra Granger, yesterday afternoon told the 2016 graduating class of the Carnegie School of Home Economics’ Craft Production and Design Division that “education must be a lifelong pursuit”. In her feature address at their graduation ceremony, which was held at the Arthur Chung Convention Centre, Liliendaal she said “Educated persons enhance their communities. They bring a level of thought, planning and order, not only to their own lives, but will add value, too, to their families and the communities, which they inhabit”. Valedictorian Gizzelle Lopes (inset) told her colleagues that they should be proud of their achievements as all “the pain, tears and frustration, hard work and dedication” have paid off. This Ministry of the Presidency photo shows the graduating class.

Carnegie graduation