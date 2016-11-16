Russia’s Putin fires economy minister over bribery charges

MOSCOW,  (Reuters) – Russian President Vladimir Putin dismissed Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev yesterday over allegations he extorted a $2 million bribe from top oil producer Rosneft, a case that could expose fault lines in the Russian leader’s inner circle.

Ulyukayev, a 60-year-old technocrat whose ministry oversees a politically-charged sale of state assets, is the highest-ranking Russian official to be detained while in office since the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991.

Alexei Ulyukayev
Alexei Ulyukayev

His case heralded a possible standoff between Rosneft boss and Putin ally Igor Sechin and those in the government who have resisted Rosneft’s ambitions to acquire more state assets at a time when low oil prices and Western sanctions are biting.

Such infighting risks triggering potentially destabilising clan infighting in the run-up to a presidential election in 2018 when Putin is widely expected to run for a fourth term.

Ulyukayev, who a Moscow court ruled should be put under house arrest for two months until Jan. 15, faces up to 15 years in jail if found guilty.

Wearing a blue suit, Ulyukayev told a Moscow court he did not accept his guilt. It was in his own interests to cooperate with the investigation as he valued his reputation, he said.

The Investigative Committee, the state agency that investigates major crimes, said Ulyukayev had extorted the bribe in exchange for approving Rosneft’s $5 billion purchase of a stake in mid-sized oil producer Bashneft.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that Putin had dismissed Ulyukayev after losing trust in him. When asked if the Bashneft deal would be reviewed, he said: “This does not concern the deal in any way.”

In a twist reminiscent of the Soviet era, Ulyukayev’s detention was announced in the early hours of the morning, with state TV and pro-Kremlin politicians calling it part of the fight against corruption.

Investigators praised Rosneft for tipping them off about Ulyukayev’s alleged wrongdoing early so they were able to catch him “red-handed” in what law enforcement sources told Russian media was a carefully planned sting operation.

His phones had been tapped and his electronic communications monitored, the same sources said. Ulyukayev’s lawyer, Timofei Gridnev, told Reuters his client had been detained at Rosneft’s Moscow offices.

Investigators said Ulyukayev had threatened to use his position to cause problems for Rosneft unless it paid him.

They said they were not challenging the legality of Rosneft’s purchase of the Bashneft stake or investigating it.

Putin was informed about the case when the investigation was first launched, Peskov told reporters. “These are serious allegations,” Peskov said. “Only a court can deliver a verdict.”

Previous high-profile prosecutions during Putin’s rule have been a cover for settling commercial or political scores, according to people involved in those cases. The Kremlin and law enforcement agencies deny that, saying they only target criminals.

Rosneft’s acquisition of Bashneft last month was the focus of a major turf war between rival Kremlin camps, sources close to the deal and in the government have told Reuters.

Sechin lobbied hard for the green light to buy Bashneft, but the deal was fiercely opposed by economic liberals in the government, some with ties to Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, who believed Bashneft should go to private investors.

Ulyukayev initially opposed Rosneft buying Bashneft, one of the most lucrative state assets to be privatised in years, but eventually signed off on the deal.

A 19.5 percent state-owned stake in Rosneft is up for privatisation next. Rosneft is poised to buy the stake itself to sell on to investors later.

Sources told Reuters last week that Rosneft’s parent holding company might help Rosneft with funds for the deal. One state company helping another conduct a privatisation is likely to be disputed among some members of the government.

Christopher Granville, managing director at TS Lombard Research, said Ulyukayev’s detention might be linked to that.

“It must be because of what is happening next,” Granville told Reuters. “To prevent any obstructions to what influential people want to happen next. I’m talking of course of the next phase of the privatisation of Rosneft.”

Alexander Shokhin, head of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs and briefly economy minister himself in the 1990s, said he was sceptical about the accusations against Ulyukayev.

There had been a widespread consensus that the Bashneft stake had been sold to Rosneft for a market price, so it was strange that a bribe would be given for a valuation that everyone agreed on anyway, he said.

In a country where bribes have sometimes totalled many tens of millions of dollars, there was also surprise in some quarters at the relatively small size of the alleged payment.

Medvedev and Putin spoke about the detention, Medvedev’s office said, adding: “The prime minister believes that the most painstaking investigation of this case is required.”

A Rosneft spokesman, Mikhail Leontyev, was quoted as saying by the TASS news agency that the company saw no risk to the Bashneft deal. “The deal is absolutely above board,” he said.

Ulyukayev had been in his job since June 2013. He was not part of Putin’s inner circle, which is dominated by people who favour a commanding role for the state in the economy, but neither was he part of the rival camp of economic liberals.

Ulyukayev is close to Andrei Kostin, the influential head of Russia’s second-biggest lender, state-owned VTB, and he chairs VTB’s supervisory board.

 

More in World News

Steve Mnuchin

Trump eyes loyal backers for Cabinet while transition hits a snag

default placeholder

Colombia’s new peace accord is final, will not be changed: gov’t

default placeholder

Key Venezuela lawmakers step down in concession to government

default placeholder

Central American plan launched to fight gangs, curb migration

default placeholder

Exxon in negotiations with Chad over record $74 bln fine

default placeholder

Huge study finds a billion people suffer from high blood pressure

Michelle Obama

W. Virginia mayor quits after comment on Michelle Obama

default placeholder

Oklahoma City airport shooting suspect found dead

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. Over 300 persons from all walks of life took part in the Walk for Equality on Sunday, February 9, to say “No to violence”. Dr. Philbert London, Archbishop of Beacon Ministries, delivering closing remarks.

    ‘I have nothing to say’ -‘Pope’ London mum on sex scandal

  2. An artist’s impression by Aqua Sun Design of the Orchid Garden Hotel and Shopping mall when completed.

    US$20m Mandela Avenue hotel, mall taking shape

  3. Philbert London

    `Pope’ London asks congregation for forgiveness

  4. No crime committed in ‘Pope’ London’s sex tapes, attorney says

  5. Gov’t says has received credible info on potential domestic security threat

  6. The scene of the accident

    Man dies after Parfait Harmonie collision

  7. David Ramnarine

    Ramjattan seeking advice over police promotions row

  8. Dr. Vincent Adams, Deputy Field Manager at the United States’ Department of Energy, delivers the commencement speech to the graduates at the University of Guyana’s 50th Convocation Ceremony. Adams urged the graduates to stay in Guyana and use all possible opportunities to make the country great. (Photo by Keno George)

    ‘Make Guyana great again’

  9. Budram Manie’s room that was ransacked by the bandit.

    Gunmen beat, terrorise Planters Hall family


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

20161116img_1676

Bridge to Marriott

20161115nrveldt

No respite

image

President in Morocco for climate meeting

20161114accident

Proceed with caution!

house-on-the-river-bank

Picturesque

20161112img_4190

Where there’s smoke

20161112euphoria2

GALLERY: Scenes from last evening’s Courts Christmas Light Up along Main Street, Georgetown.

First Lady, Sandra Granger, yesterday afternoon told the 2016 graduating class of the Carnegie School of Home Economics’ Craft Production and Design Division that “education must be a lifelong pursuit”. In her feature address at their graduation ceremony, which was held at the Arthur Chung Convention Centre, Liliendaal she said “Educated persons enhance their communities. They bring a level of thought, planning and order, not only to their own lives, but will add value, too, to their families and the communities, which they inhabit”. Valedictorian Gizzelle Lopes (inset) told her colleagues that they should be proud of their achievements as all “the pain, tears and frustration, hard work and dedication” have paid off. This Ministry of the Presidency photo shows the graduating class.

Carnegie graduation