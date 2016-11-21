India train derails, at least 119 killed, more than 150 injured

PUKHRAYAN, India/NEW DELHI, India (Reuters) – At least 119 people were killed and more than 150 injured when an Indian express train derailed in northern state of Uttar Pradesh yesterday, with the toll set to rise amid a scramble to locate survivors.

Police officials said people were still missing as authorities tried to determine what caused 14 carriages of the train travelling between the northeastern city of Patna and the central city of Indore to suddenly roll off the tracks in Pukhrayan, 65 km south of Kanpur city.

Authorities said they were checking the condition of the tracks but would need to look further before concluding the cause of the derailment, India’s deadliest rail tragedy since more than 140 died in a 2010 collision in West Bengal.

Desperate survivors searched for family members and some tried to enter the damaged carriages to rescue relatives and collect belongings, said senior railway official Pratap Rai.

“We are using every tactic to save lives but it’s very difficult to cut the metal carriages,” he said from the accident site.

Kanpur district magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma told Reuters that 119 people were confirmed dead, while 78 of the injured remained in hospital, four of them in a critical condition.

With rescue teams still looking for victims amid the wreckage, the toll from the derailment could rise to become India’s worst rail tragedy in this century. In what was probably India’s worst rail disaster, a train plunged off a bridge and into a river in 1981 in Bihar state, killing an estimated 500 to 800 people.

India’s creaking railway system is the world’s fourth largest. It runs 11,000 trains a day, including 7,000 passenger trains carrying more than 20 million people. But it has a poor safety record, with thousands of people dying in accidents every year, including in train derailments and collisions.

Suresh Prabhu, India’s railways minister, said in a tweet that the government would investigate the causes of the derailment and promised accountability with the “strictest possible action”, as well as compensation for the affected passengers.

The Kremlin said Russian President Vladimir Putin had contacted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and “passed on words of sympathy and support to the relatives and loved ones of the dead and wished a fast recovery of the injured.”

The packed train, operated by the government, derailed in the early hours of Sunday when more than 500 passengers were sleeping, survivors said.

TV footage showed mangled blue carriages, with crowds of people and police on top of the wreckage searching for survivors. One carriage was almost lying on its side and appeared to have been completely torn apart.

Rescue officials with yellow helmets worked their way through the crowds, carrying victims from the wreckage as teams struggled to remove the derailed wagons from the tracks, one of the main transportation routes for goods and passengers in northern India.

“Suddenly I could feel that the carriage was overturning. I immediately held the metal rod near the bathroom door,” said Faizal Khan, who was travelling with his wife and two children, all of whom survived the accident.

Another survivor, Rajdeep Tanwar, said. “I can see bodies lying near the tracks, everyone is in a state of shock. There is no water or food for us.”

Buses were being pressed into service to help passengers complete their journey, said police additional director general Daljeet Singh Choudhary.

Rescue teams said they would conclude the search operation before night fall and resume it on Monday. Nearby villagers set up temporary kitchens and erected tents for survivors and officials.

Modi, who started out selling tea outside a train station, has promised to modernise India’s railways and build high-speed lines befitting Asia’s third-largest economy.

His government has pledged to replace old tracks and upgrade security infrastructure but little progress has been made so far. More than 90 percent of the railways’ revenues are spent on operational costs, leaving next to nothing for modernisation.

By some analyst estimates, the railways need 20 trillion rupees ($293.34 billion) of investment by 2020, and India is turning to partnerships with private companies and seeking loans from other countries to upgrade its network.

More in World News

Francois Fillon

France’s Fillon wins top spot in conservative primary, Sarkozy out

default placeholder

Reeling from hurricane, Haiti stages long-awaited election

default placeholder

Merkel says she will seek 4th term as German chancellor

default placeholder

Venezuela hopes for improved U.S. relations in Trump presidency

default placeholder

Police helicopter crashes, kills 4, after Rio shootout

default placeholder

China says terrorism, fake news impel greater global internet curbs

Mitt Romney

As he shapes Cabinet, Trump meets former rival Romney and retired Gen Mattis

default placeholder

Senior US officials recommend removal of NSA director – sources

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. Rhonda Cornelius

    Land of Canaan woman died from ruptured uterus after delivering

  2. Faiyaz Narinedatt

    Men confess to killing No. 70 carpenter for overseas-based businessman

  3. Colette Parks

    Woman charged, remanded over Rohee robbery

  4. Carmeletta Thorman

    Woman charged with trafficking underage youth for sex work

  5. qcprotest1

    QC students protest canteen plan

  6. Colette Parks (Photo supplied by the Guyana Police Force)

    Woman charged over Rohee robbery

  7. Chaitram Mohamed

    High flying UG economics grad sets sights on PhD by 25

  8. Shot fired as bandits snatch $2.5M on Main St


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

20161121morshahandover

Guyana Publications Inc presented a range of items to the St George’s High School

Fuzhou Road: The road proposed by the Mayor and City Council to be named in honour of the relationship between Georgetown and Fuzhou in China. The Chinese embassy can be seen in the backdrop.

Fuzhou Road

A child wades through the floodwater in his ‘D’ Field, Sophia yard after heavy rainfall early yesterday morning. (Photo by Keno George)

A child wades through the floodwater in Sophia

20161120img_9359

Sunset on the Demerara River

20161120page-1a

Entering Annai

The entire pavement at the corner of Main and Holmes streets, South Cummingsburg, was covered in waste fat after the drain outside the Fix it Hardware store overflowed. Though City Hall had in December last year demolished a concrete bridge, which was blocking the flow of water in this same area, the bridge in the foreground was rebuilt and continues to block water flow. Additionally, residents said the fat in the drains is waste fat from the New Thriving Restaurant, which operates one block away. Restaurants are required by the city by law to have a fat trap to prevent waste fat from entering the city drains. (Photo by Orlando Charles)

Pavement was covered in waste fat

20161119img_4303

Wreath laying

image

GALLERY: PM at rice cocktail