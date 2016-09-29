Dialling incorrectly

Dear Editor,

Thanks for the opportunity to clarify a complaint made in a letter published in your Monday, September 26, 2016 publication, titled ‘Baffled by GTT’s service for mobile internet users’. In that letter, the anonymous writer lists what he surmises are mysterious deductions after he credits his mobile account.

The writer agrees that his account was credited with the amount of $250 following his request for GTT to lend him that amount, which took his balance to $308. The subsequent deductions from his account resulted from the automatic renewal of the one-day data plan he had previously purchased.

This occurred because the customer did not correctly respond to the prompt which indicated that he should dial *100# to cease the auto renewal of the one-day data plan if he did not wish for it to be automatically renewed after the data was depleted.

Since the publication of his letter, GTT did reach out to the writer who acknowledged that he was indeed mistakenly dialling the wrong option to cease the automatic renewal of the one-day data plan, and that the deduction in his balance was therefore not due to any dishonest act by GTT.

He was grateful that we explained the correct process to him and should follow it in the future.

Yours faithfully,
Allison Parker

