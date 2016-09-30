File sent for legal advice
Dear Editor,
The Guyana Police Force is responding to an article published on September 28 in the Stabroek News under the caption ‘Family say being kept in the dark on probe of Sheriff Street fatal accident’.
Please be informed that based on the circumstances of the accident, the file is being submitted today for legal advice.
Yours faithfully,
Jairam Ramlakhan
Superintendent
Public Relations and Press Officer
