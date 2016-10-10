Competent, sincere political leaders are needed

Dear Editor,

Based on the outcomes being generated by our two major political parties, it is clear that more persons are needed to take up the challenge to become competent, sincere political leaders and offer themselves as alternatives to what is currently available.

Our politics has had a generally retarding effect on our society.  In fact, the only real beneficiaries over the years have been the operatives within these parties and their cronies some of whom are in league with corruption.  It is clear that attempts are being made at re-engineering a structure similar to that which obtained under the previous administration and the former PNC years.  In its short stint at the helm, the PNRC-led administration seems intent on outperforming the PPP in terms of wrongdoing.

African Guyanese need to wake up and smell the coffee.  Their experience over the last seventeen months or so is a glimmer of what lies on the horizon. And there is nothing that they can do about it, except devise mechanisms to save themselves from the encroaching authoritarianism of the PNCR-led administration.  Evidently the largesse of the salaries of their ministers has not been enough, even as I supported their claims for this as a means of obviating the need for corruption as a recourse for financing their welfare.

Governments also exert tremendous influence over what we think through the media.  This is used to distract us from activities they would prefer us not to pay attention to.  For example, propaganda proclaiming the positives of government such as the bus-bicycle-boat programme and issuing wired laptops to children and teachers are used to whitewash issues of corruption and mismanagement of government institutions and agencies.

These boats, bicycles, buses and laptops are fine, but Guyanese want a strongly articulated commitment to addressing our investment and job creation constraints along with deliberate actions directed at delivering defined outcomes.

The PNCR-led administration may be under the illusion that it was responsible for its victory at the polls last year.  This was in fact engineered by people like myself with the assistance of the gross incompetence of the former administration.  We have vested interests in the success of the current administration, but that success cannot be achieved by recourse to slippery dealings in government procurement practices and the installation of unsuitable characters in executive positions.

Those who are old enough will remember we were glad to be rid of the PNC in 1992.  This was not without cause. The installation of Norton and Chase-Green within the executive of the PNCR along with the Van West-Charles affair are evidence of the party’s plans for Guyana, and this is something we have to address in a holistic and constructive manner.  There is no doubt that Guyana desperately needed a change of government last year.

However, we are far from satisfied with the outcomes being realized under the present administration.  Our failure to engage in constructive dialogue with government on the way forward or provide political alternatives, failing some amicable resolution will leave us trapped in a perennial cycle of retrograde government and poverty.

One thing about which we can be certain is that the present administration will have no one to blame but itself for the future it has charted for itself.  Similarly, Guyanese have no one to blame but themselves for the future that will unfold should they sit on their hands and continue whining and complaining about their state of affairs.   We need to come to the table to formulate mechanisms for delivering on our dreams for our future.

Yours faithfully,

Craig Sylvester

More in Letters

default placeholder

Oil refinery questions

default placeholder

The Local Government Commission should be established

default placeholder

Why is the government reluctant to tap into the diaspora?

default placeholder

International aid will not create economic sustainability

default placeholder

Is the Public Accounts Committee holding up the appointment of the Public Procurement Commission?

default placeholder

Good developments

default placeholder

Correia’s position reflects a narrative of victimhood for Guyanese

default placeholder

‘Time is on the side of the PPP’

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. Hemant Seecharran

    Berbice joiner remanded over rape of girl, 8

  2. Rolun Jodmie

    Tuschen Taxi driver robbed, shot dead

  3. Jewel Coats

    Mother fined $100,000 for abandoning baby on road

  4. Ambassador Riehl blindsided by gov’t move to take possession of land

  5. Berbice joiner, 49, arrested over rape of girl, 8

  6. Former CANU prosecutor found dead in car

  7. A crowded Giftland Mall Food Court

    Limited parking delaying supermarket investment at Giftland Mall, Beepat says

  8. GWI Board Chair to resign over issues with CEO

  9. Selvin Elkana

    Cops charged with taking bribe to drop assault case


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

Members of Team CYEN-Guyana during the International Coastal Cleanup Activity 2016 at the Kingston Seawall.

Coastal cleanup bags 2,919 pounds of garbage

Miss Universe Guyana Soyini Fraser (with umbrella) yesterday helped organisers of the upcoming Guyana Coconut Festival share free coconut water during a city tour. (Photo by Keno George)

Guyana Coconut Festival

One of the creeks at Whitewater in Region One (Barima/Waini) (Photo by Joanna Dhanraj)

Creek at Whitewater

New Attorney Anastasia Nicola Sanford was admitted to the bar yesterday by Chief Justice Yonette Cummings-Edwards after her petition was presented by her mother, Attorney Gem Sanford-Johnson, who is President of the Guyana Bar Association. Sanford, well known in the local arts community as a dancer, singer and actress, had also served as her mother’s clerk for years before pursuing legal studies. While at the Hugh Wooding Law School, she was awarded the Justice Sandra Paul Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) Prize as one of two students who best mastered the concepts and techniques of the ADR process. She shared that award with Naresh Poonai. In photo: Sanford (left) and her mother stand in court after her admission.

Mother presents daughter’s petition

Representatives of the Society Against Sexual Orientation Discrimination (SASOD) met with the Mexican Ambassador to Guyana and Permanent Representative to the Caribbean Community (Caricom) Ivan Roberto Sierra Medel and his Deputy Chief-of-Mission, Rocio Maciel, on Thursday at the Mexican Embassy in Georgetown. According to a SASOD statement, they discussed the state of human rights for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) people in Guyana, and how Mexico can support the Guyanese LGBT human rights movement through cultural initiatives, international exchanges, technical assistance and other areas of cooperation. From left are Deputy Chief-of-Mission Maciel, Mexican Ambassador Medel, SASOD Managing Director Joel Simpson and SASOD Social Change Coordinator Jairo Rodrigues. (Embassy of Mexico Photo)

SASOD reps meet Mexican envoys

President David Granger (right) paying his respects. (Ministry of the Presidency photo)

GALLERY: Granger honours Cubana Air disaster bombing victims on 40th anniversary

Schoolchildren attempt to see who can remain standing the longest on old tyres they found in a weed-filled ground opposite Stella Maris Primary School on Tuesday. (Photo by Keno George)

Balancing act

Longtime educator Carmen Jarvis launched her autobiography yesterday at the Georgetown Club. The book titled From Seedtime to Harvest – An Account of My Life and Times reflects from as far as Jarvis’s days as a young student at the Bishops’ High School up to her post as the Secretary General of the National Commission for UNESCO. President David Granger attended the launch where he recalled her help in his early days as a publisher. The event was attended by old friends, students and colleagues of Jarvis who all recalled her influential role that she played in their lives. The book is available for sale and costs $3,500. In photo is President David Granger receives his copy of the book from Carmen Jarvis.

From Seedtime to Harvest – An Account of My Life and Times